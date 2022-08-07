Membership : Access or Sign Up
Germany defender Nico Schulz under investigation for domestic violence

The Dortmund State Prosecutor confirmed that police had raided Schulz’s house to secure evidence after his ex-partner filed a complaint.

By AFP Sunday 7 Aug 2022, 3:56 PM
Nico Schulz.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

NICO SCHULZ IS under criminal investigation for domestic violence, after the Borussia Dortmund player’s ex-partner filed a police complaint.

The Dortmund State Prosecutor confirmed that police had raided Schulz’s house to secure evidence as part of the investigation.

“Investigations are pending due to a criminal complaint filed by an ex-girlfriend. There was a search of a house and data was secured.”

Media reports emerged on Sunday morning alleging that Schulz, capped 12 times by Germany since 2018, had assaulted his former partner in 2020 while she was pregnant with his daughter.

German tabloid Bild ran images of text messages allegedly sent by Schulz, where he acknowledges his actions and apologises for his behaviour, along with pictures purportedly showing injuries to Schulz and his former partner.

Dortmund issued a statement on Sunday afternoon saying they only became aware of the “extremely serious and shocking” allegations through media reports.

Dortmund said they had not yet taken disciplinary actions against the player as the situation was “extremely unclear”, although images published in German media showed Schulz leaving Dortmund training early on Sunday afternoon.

“However, we reserve the right to do so at any time when we objectively know more,” the statement read.

According to the statement, Schulz denies the claims, telling Dortmund “that he will defend himself against these allegations with the help of a lawyer and that he will also maintain his innocence”.

Schulz was not included in Dortmund’s squad for their 1-0 win against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday night, with coach Edin Terzic having previously told the wing back he was not part of his plans this season for footballing reasons.

Bild reports Schulz faces up to 10 years in prison under German law if convicted of the charges.

© Agence France-Presse

COMMENTS

