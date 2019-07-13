This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'He is wanted by many clubs' - PSG a possibility for €65 million Liverpool target Pepe

Thomas Tuchel is a fan of Nicolas Pepe, who scored 22 goals for Lille in Ligue 1 last season.

By The42 Team Saturday 13 Jul 2019, 11:34 AM
23 minutes ago 721 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4723089
Lille forward Nicolas Pepe.
Lille forward Nicolas Pepe.
Lille forward Nicolas Pepe.

PSG COULD SIGN Nicolas Pepe, according to the player’s agent. Pepe hit 22 Ligue 1 goals last season and is admired by PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel, who in April described the forward as possessing “a lot of quality with his speed and strength”.

But the French champions are likely to face strong competition for the Ivory Coast international.

Pepe has also been linked with Liverpool, Lille president Gerard Lopez claiming talks have been held with the Champions League winners.

And Pepe’s agent Samir Khiat says the player – valued at €65 million – is still considering his options.

“Nicolas is open to everything,” Khiat said. “The goal is to have him signed in the right place.

“PSG is a possibility. Tell you on 12 July that he will sign in Paris? I cannot. That would be lying to you.

“Today, all parties must be there. Whether it is Lille, the buying club and us. There are exchanges and discussions.

“He is wanted by many clubs. For him, the most important thing is to be desired and to go to the right club, the one in which he will play and continue his progression.”

