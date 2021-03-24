BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 24 March 2021
Advertisement

Roche forced out of Tour of Catalunya after contact with Covid-positive colleague

Roche finished 16th on Monday’s opening stage before his withdrawal.

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 24 Mar 2021, 8:51 AM
1 hour ago 499 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5390039
Close contact: Roche is asymptomatic and feeling well, team say (file photo).
Image: ABACA/PA Images
Close contact: Roche is asymptomatic and feeling well, team say (file photo).
Close contact: Roche is asymptomatic and feeling well, team say (file photo).
Image: ABACA/PA Images

IRELAND’S NICOLAS ROCHE withdrew from the Tour of Catalunya ahead of Tuesday’s second stage after he was identified as a Covid-19 close contact.

Roche finished 16th on Monday’s opening stage but failed to line up for stage two after learning he was a contact of a Team DSM staff member who had tested positive.

Team-mate Casper Pedersen, who was due to race at the Saxo Bank Classic in Belgium on Friday, has also withdrawn on similar grounds.

Both Roche and Pedersen are showing no symptoms and “feel well”, Team DSM said.

“More tests will decide further race participations.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie