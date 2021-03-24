Roche forced out of Tour of Catalunya after contact with Covid-positive colleague

Close contact: Roche is asymptomatic and feeling well, team say (file photo).

IRELAND’S NICOLAS ROCHE withdrew from the Tour of Catalunya ahead of Tuesday’s second stage after he was identified as a Covid-19 close contact.

Roche finished 16th on Monday’s opening stage but failed to line up for stage two after learning he was a contact of a Team DSM staff member who had tested positive.

Team-mate Casper Pedersen, who was due to race at the Saxo Bank Classic in Belgium on Friday, has also withdrawn on similar grounds.

Both Roche and Pedersen are showing no symptoms and “feel well”, Team DSM said.

“More tests will decide further race participations.”

