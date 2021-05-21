Irish teenage sensation wins third medal of the week at European Championships

IRISH TEENAGE SENSATION Nicole Turner won her third medal of the week at the World Para Swimming European Championships, as she finished second in the SB6 100m Breaststroke with a time of 1:42.52 on Day 6.

Having already won two from two this week, Turner went into the SB6 100m Breaststroke full of confidence.

The 18-year-old put on a stunning performance as she led the way for most of the race, just pipped to the gold medal by Hungarian Evelin Szaraz by 2.22 seconds. The Laois woman finished in a time of 1:42.52, setting a new personal best.

The final event of the week for Team Ireland will take place tomorrow evening at 18:08, representing Ireland will be Turner. She will swim in her main event, the S6 50m Freefly and although the event includes some tough competitors, such as Eleanor Robinson of Team GB, the Portarlington native will have her eyes firmly set on another podium finish.

Elsewhere, Róisín Ní Ríaín, who has been the busiest of the Irish swimmers this week in the pool, wrapped up her first European Championships in the S13 400m Freestyle, finishing in a time of 4:47.03 in tonight’s final.

A swimmer with a very bright future in Para swimming, Ní Ríaín will return home with her first medal in a major Para competition, after winning bronze on Day 4 of the event.

Ní Ríaín medically withdrew from her 200m Individual Medley, which was set to take place on Saturday.

Speaking following her final race of the week, the S13 400m Freestyle, the Limerick teenager said: “Overall, I’m quite happy with it, it was all about coming here and getting the experience of racing internationally, to pick up a medal too is great”.

Sean O’Riordan wrapped up his week in the S13 400m Freestyle Final, Sean finished with a time of 4:46.26 to finish 7th overall.

On representing his country again, Sean said: “It’s great, it’s a good feeling to get back doing it”.

- report courtesy of Paralympics Ireland.