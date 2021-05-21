BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Friday 21 May 2021
Advertisement

Irish teenage sensation wins third medal of the week at European Championships

Para-swimmer Nicole Turner took silver for Team Ireland in SB6 100m Breaststroke.

By The42 Team Friday 21 May 2021, 10:59 PM
56 minutes ago 1,535 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5444679

IRISH TEENAGE SENSATION Nicole Turner won her third medal of the week at the World Para Swimming European Championships, as she finished second in the SB6 100m Breaststroke with a time of 1:42.52 on Day 6.

Having already won two from two this week, Turner went into the SB6 100m Breaststroke full of confidence.

The 18-year-old put on a stunning performance as she led the way for most of the race, just pipped to the gold medal by Hungarian Evelin Szaraz by 2.22 seconds. The Laois woman finished in a time of 1:42.52, setting a new personal best.

Source: paralympicsire/YouTube

The final event of the week for Team Ireland will take place tomorrow evening at 18:08, representing Ireland will be Turner. She will swim in her main event, the S6 50m Freefly and although the event includes some tough competitors, such as Eleanor Robinson of Team GB, the Portarlington native will have her eyes firmly set on another podium finish.

Elsewhere, Róisín Ní Ríaín, who has been the busiest of the Irish swimmers this week in the pool, wrapped up her first European Championships in the S13 400m Freestyle, finishing in a time of 4:47.03 in tonight’s final.

A swimmer with a very bright future in Para swimming, Ní Ríaín will return home with her first medal in a major Para competition, after winning bronze on Day 4 of the event.

Ní Ríaín medically withdrew from her 200m Individual Medley, which was set to take place on Saturday.

Speaking following her final race of the week, the S13 400m Freestyle, the Limerick teenager said: “Overall, I’m quite happy with it, it was all about coming here and getting the experience of racing internationally, to pick up a medal too is great”.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Sean O’Riordan wrapped up his week in the S13 400m Freestyle Final, Sean finished with a time of 4:46.26 to finish 7th overall.

On representing his country again, Sean said: “It’s great, it’s a good feeling to get back doing it”.

- report courtesy of Paralympics Ireland.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie