Turner scoops gold and bronze for Brady at European Championships

IRELAND’S NICOLE TURNER has bagged her second medal of the week at the European Para Swimming Championships after earning a joint gold medal in the 50m freestyle final.

Ireland came away with two medals from the race as Dearbhaile Brady took the bronze medal, her first ever major championship medal.

Turner swam a time 35.51 to touch the wall alongside Nora Meister of Switzerland to ensure a share of first place. Brady clocked 36.85 to finish in third place.

Advertisement

“That was special and to do it as a joint was even more special,” Turner said after the race. “To be honest the 50 free I love it. It’s an event that I really enjoy and I did really enjoy that race.”

A delighted Brady added:

“It was quite a shock seeing my name come up there. I was really nervous coming into the race but I’m really proud of how I swam.”

Róisín Ní Riain, who has won two golds and a silver at the championships, swam in the 50m Freestyle S13 final, taking eighth place in a time of 28.75.

Para Swimming European Championships Results

Róisín Ní Riain – 50m Freestyle Heat / 28.82 / 3rd Place

Nicole Turner – 50m Freestyle Final / 35.51 / 1st Place (joint)

Dearbhaile Brady – 50m Freestyle Final / 36.85 / 3rd Place

Róisín Ní Riain – 50m Freestyle Final / 28.75 / 8th Place

April 26 Schedule

9:30: Róisín Ní Riain – 400m Freestyle Heat (event 110)

10:59 Barry McClements – 100m Backstroke Heat (event 124)

19:34: Nicole Turner – 100m Breaststroke Final (event 125)

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!