Promising start as Nicole Turner seals personal best time in 50m Freestyle final

“It gets serious from here on,” said Turner, who has preferred events to come later this week.

By The42 Team Wednesday 25 Aug 2021, 11:20 AM
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

NICOLE TURNER MADE a very encouraging start to her Paralympic Games today, recording a personal best time of 35.29 in her S6 50m Freestyle final. 

It was good enough for an eighth-place finish for the Portarlington athlete, who has more favoured events to come later in the week. 

Ukraine’s Yelyzaveta Mereshko took gold in a time of 33.11. 

“It was a quarter of a second faster than this morning so another PB,” Turner told RTÉ afterwards. “So I am very happy. 

“The aim this morning was to get in the final. To swim in the final and come out with a PB, I’m really happy with that.”  

The 19-year-old’s next outing is the S6 100m Breaststroke on Saturday. “It gets serious from here on,” said Turner. 

The42 Team

