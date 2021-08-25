Promising start as Nicole Turner seals personal best time in 50m Freestyle final

NICOLE TURNER MADE a very encouraging start to her Paralympic Games today, recording a personal best time of 35.29 in her S6 50m Freestyle final.

It was good enough for an eighth-place finish for the Portarlington athlete, who has more favoured events to come later in the week.

Ukraine’s Yelyzaveta Mereshko took gold in a time of 33.11.

“It was a quarter of a second faster than this morning so another PB,” Turner told RTÉ afterwards. “So I am very happy.

“The aim this morning was to get in the final. To swim in the final and come out with a PB, I’m really happy with that.”

The 19-year-old’s next outing is the S6 100m Breaststroke on Saturday. “It gets serious from here on,” said Turner.