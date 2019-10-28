Nigel Benn forced to call off his ring return aged 55 due to shoulder injury

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 28 October, 2019
By Gavan Casey Monday 28 Oct 2019, 8:59 PM
32 minutes ago 765 Views 1 Comment
Nigel Benn speaking at a press conference to announce his comeback fight.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

FORMER SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT WORLD champion Nigel Benn has been forced to cancel his feared ring return at the age of 55 after suffering a shoulder injury in training.

‘The Dark Destroyer’ had been officially scheduled to end a 23-year ring absence next month against fellow former 168-pound world-titleholder Sakio Bika in Birmingham on 23 November, much to the concern of the wider boxing public.

Benn, however, confirmed to the Sun newspaper in the UK on Monday that he will not now step through the ropes for a one-off comeback bout.

The Essex native retired following consecutive world-title defeats to Ireland’s Steve Collins in 1996.

A little-known, so-called sanctioning body by the name of the ‘British and Irish Boxing Authority’ (BIBA) — which was founded as recently as 2016 — had granted Benn a licence to return to the professional ring in the UK. It’s understood that the widely accepted British boxing board, the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC), refused to give the fight their blessing.

