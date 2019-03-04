This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 4 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I felt isolated and unwelcome' - Offaly forward on departure from county squad

Nigel Dunne will not be involved with the Faithful this year.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 4 Mar 2019, 10:37 AM
7 minutes ago 321 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4522695

OFFALY FOOTBALLER NIGEL Dunne has outlined the fact that he felt ‘isolated and unwelcome’ as part of his reasoning for leaving the county senior squad.

Nigel Dunne Nigel Dunne has recently departed the Offaly football squad. Source: Lorraine OÕSullivan/INPHO

It emerged last week that Dunne had left the squad in the middle of their Division Allianz football league campaign, reportedly due to personal differences between the forward and manager John Maughan.

Offaly lost out to Down in their Round 5 fixture on Saturday night by 2-12 to 0-10 and are in seventh position in the table facing a relegation battle with two games to go as they will face neighbours Laois and already relegated Sligo.

After that game, local radio station Midlands 103 have reported that Maughan said he was ‘shocked and surprised’ to get a text from Dunne to inform him of his departure.

This morning Dunne has clarified the chain of events by stating he moved on due to having experienced ‘weeks of an uncomfortable environment’.

“The manager was aware of personal issues going on in my life. The text I sent saying I was leaving the panel was a result of weeks of an uncomfortable environment for me personally.

“I felt isolated and unwelcome in the setup. I appreciate my reputation goes before me but this is a different scenario. Now that is that, it’s best for all involved. Best of luck to the players and management for the remainder of this year.”

Nigel Dunne Source: Twitter - @NigelDunne21

The Shamrocks attacker came on as a substitute in two of Offaly’s recent league games when they drew away to Longford and won at home to Carlow eight days ago, scoring 0-2 in the latter match.

Last May Dunne had been part of a controversial episode in Offaly football when relations broke down between manager Stephen Wallace and the Offaly players. After Offaly lost out to Wicklow in the Leinster senior championship, Wallace’s reign came to an end. During that early season defeat, Dunne was taken off before half-time before being reintroduced for the second half of the game in Portlaoise.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    A peak outside the bubble has James Ryan refreshed and ready to get Ireland firing
    A peak outside the bubble has James Ryan refreshed and ready to get Ireland firing
    Schmidt working to get Ireland comfortable amid distractions
    Henderson back fit and firing after 'mighty frustrating' double injury lay-off
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    Three people due in court over seizure of cannabis plants worth €640,000
    Three people due in court over seizure of cannabis plants worth €640,000
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week
    Cycling 'Quietway' for Dublin's Southside revived after MetroLink route scrapped
    FOOTBALL
    'You're talking about an English player' - time to move on from Declan Rice saga, says Seamus Coleman
    'You're talking about an English player' - time to move on from Declan Rice saga, says Seamus Coleman
    'On another day he scores two or three' - Klopp laughs off Salah's struggles in front of goal
    Kompany: City do not need to retain title to prove greatness
    GAELIC FOOTBALL
    Sean O'Shea proves sideline score was no fluke with latest effort against Monaghan
    Sean O'Shea proves sideline score was no fluke with latest effort against Monaghan
    Second-half siege helps dogged Dublin see off Roscommon in dreadful conditions
    Super sub Murphy makes decisive impact in narrow win for Donegal

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie