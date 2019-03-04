'I felt isolated and unwelcome' - Offaly forward on departure from county squad

OFFALY FOOTBALLER NIGEL Dunne has outlined the fact that he felt ‘isolated and unwelcome’ as part of his reasoning for leaving the county senior squad.

Nigel Dunne has recently departed the Offaly football squad. Source: Lorraine OÕSullivan/INPHO

It emerged last week that Dunne had left the squad in the middle of their Division Allianz football league campaign, reportedly due to personal differences between the forward and manager John Maughan.

Offaly lost out to Down in their Round 5 fixture on Saturday night by 2-12 to 0-10 and are in seventh position in the table facing a relegation battle with two games to go as they will face neighbours Laois and already relegated Sligo.

After that game, local radio station Midlands 103 have reported that Maughan said he was ‘shocked and surprised’ to get a text from Dunne to inform him of his departure.

This morning Dunne has clarified the chain of events by stating he moved on due to having experienced ‘weeks of an uncomfortable environment’.

“The manager was aware of personal issues going on in my life. The text I sent saying I was leaving the panel was a result of weeks of an uncomfortable environment for me personally.

“I felt isolated and unwelcome in the setup. I appreciate my reputation goes before me but this is a different scenario. Now that is that, it’s best for all involved. Best of luck to the players and management for the remainder of this year.”

Source: Twitter - @NigelDunne21

The Shamrocks attacker came on as a substitute in two of Offaly’s recent league games when they drew away to Longford and won at home to Carlow eight days ago, scoring 0-2 in the latter match.

Last May Dunne had been part of a controversial episode in Offaly football when relations broke down between manager Stephen Wallace and the Offaly players. After Offaly lost out to Wicklow in the Leinster senior championship, Wallace’s reign came to an end. During that early season defeat, Dunne was taken off before half-time before being reintroduced for the second half of the game in Portlaoise.

