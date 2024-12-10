Ex-Leicester boss Pearson says he is ‘learning to walk again’ after ‘neurological situation’

FORMER LEICESTER AND Watford boss Nigel Pearson has revealed that he is “learning to walk again” because of a neurological condition.

Pearson said in an interview in October just days before he was sacked by Bristol City that he needed a back operation, but was also being affected by a “neurological situation”.

The 61-year-old had been using crutches since the previous month and now he has opened up on the extent of his illness.

“I’d like to update you. Learning to walk again has been an incredible challenge,” he said on his X account.

“My appreciation of support from family, friends, colleagues, supporters, and medical professionals has been profound.

“I had the wonderful opportunity of travelling to the US with my dad to meet family for the first time, in Wisconsin.

“Recently, I’ve been able to cycle in the Peak District, and swing golf clubs at the driving range, although my follow through needs some work (I’ve not fallen over yet!).

“Although my prognosis is still uncertain, believe me that positivity and laughter can prove the best medicine as I experienced with old friends from school on a canal narrow boat on my birthday… there is always light somewhere ahead… new possibilities, new challenges.”

Pearson steered Leicester into the Premier League as winners of the Sky Bet Championship in 2013-14 and despite keeping the club in the top flight the following season, he was sacked.

He was also jettisoned by Watford in 2020 even though he had guided them out of the relegation zone having just been appointed in December the previous year. The Hornets were then relegated.