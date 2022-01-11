Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 11 January 2022
Advertisement

Leicester's Iheanacho hits winner as Nigeria move past troubled Africa Cup of Nations build-up

Nigeria defeated Egypt to go top of the table after their opening match in Group D.

By AFP Tuesday 11 Jan 2022, 6:47 PM
20 minutes ago 459 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5651645
Image: Footografiia
Image: Footografiia

LEICESTER CITY FORWARD Kelechi Iheanacho scored as Nigeria put a troubled build-up to the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon behind them on Tuesday to beat disappointing Egypt 1-0 in Garoua.

Iheanacho struck after 30 minutes to take the Super Eagles to the top of the table after the opening match in Group D, which includes Guinea-Bissau and Sudan.

Nigeria fired German coach Gernot Rohr in December after an unimpressive World Cup qualifying campaign and put former national star Augustine Eguavoen in temporary charge.

Eguavoen’s squad was without forwards Victor Osimhen, Emmanuel Dennis and Odion Ighalo for a variety of reasons, but his team did him proud against Mohamed Salah-captained Egypt.

Prolific Liverpool scorer Salah hardly touched the ball and had only one chance, late in the second half, to equalise.

A cagey opening half controlled by Nigeria sprang to life on 26 minutes when winger Moses Simon got behind the Egypt defence and fired into the side netting from a difficult angle.

Simon played a major role when the Super Eagles took the lead four minutes later at the 30,000-capacity Stade Roumde Adjia in the northwestern city of Garoua.

His cross was only partially cleared by Ahmed Hegazy and Nigerian Joseph Aribo nodded the ball into the path of Iheanacho who hammered a half-volley past goalkeeper Mohamed Elshenawy.

A far more energetic Nigerian side deserved to be in front against lethargic opponents with Salah starved of possession in 30 degrees celsius (86 fahrenheit) heat.

Iheanacho almost set up a second goal for Nigeria before half-time, but his pass to Taiwo Awoniyi was just too strong and Elshenawy dashed off his line to gather the ball.

Egypt nearly fell further behind a couple of minutes into the second half when Elshenawy got his hands to an Awoniyi header and the ball came back into play off the underside of the crossbar.

Simon’s speed was a constant threat on the left, while Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was a mere spectator with Egypt unable to mount pressure.

Salah, sporting a shorter hair style, finally got a scoring chance as the match entered the final quarter, but his close-range prod was blocked by Okoye’s foot and cleared.

Meanwhile, in the first of three matches on Tuesday, defending champions Algeria were surprisingly held to a 0-0 Group E draw by minnows Sierra Leone in the Atlantic port city of Douala.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Yacine Brahimi missed the holders’ best chance early in the second half when he found himself with just the goalkeeper to beat, only for Mohamed Kamara to hold his shot at the second attempt.

The third day of group fixtures will be completed when Guinea-Bissau face Sudan in a clash of Group D outsiders in Garoua at 8pm local time [7pm GMT].

– © AFP 2022

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie