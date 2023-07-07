Chaos in Nigeria camp as Ireland's World Cup opponents plan boycott

ONE OF IRELAND’s World Cup opponents are in disarray on the eve of the tournament and are planning to boycott their opening group game.

Reports in Nigeria state that the Super Falcons are ready to go on strike for their clash with Canada on 21 July, the day after Ireland get things underway against co-hosts Australia.

The news comes after the General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, informed the squad that their match bonuses for the competition had been cancelled by the federation.

It is reported that the reasoning behind the decision not to offer a bonus was because Fifa had already committed to paying every player who appears in the group stages $30,000.

However, there was further anger among the Nigeria squad when they were then told by the general secretary that this 30 per cent cut of Fifa’s $1,560,000 grant was also being withheld.

Nigeria players are already in Australia having departed last week and they are due to face Ireland in the final group game in Brisbane on 31 July.

Some of the Ireland set-up set off from Dublin today with the rest of the party leaving for Down Under tomorrow.