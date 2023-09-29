Irish Olympian and hockey World Cup silver medalist Nikki Evans retires

NIKKI EVANS, A member of the Ireland women’s hockey team who famously reached a World Cup final in 2018, has announced her retirement.

Ireland finished that tournament as silver medalists after losing out to the Netherlands in the final. Evans was also part of the Irish team who reached the Olympics for the first time in 2021 following an incredible qualifier win over Canada in Dublin in 2019.

Making her debut in 2010, Evans earned over 200 caps for Ireland throughout her career. At club level, she played for Old Alex HC in Dublin, Railway Union, UCD, Hermes-Monkstown and UHC Hamburg in Germany.

Advertisement

“The time has come for me to hang up my stick and announce my retirement from hockey,” she said in a statement published on her Instagram account.

“After 17 seasons playing national league and an international career that has spanned over a decade, it has been some journey. I feel very privileged for every opportunity and have loved representing my country.

“I have met some amazing people, made friendships that will last a lifetime and travelled the world playing the game I love. It also gave me a few scars and metal plates for good measure!

“When I look back on it, it is the little moments that make for the best memories. The highs have been some of the best days of my life, and the lows have taught me valuable lessons.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!