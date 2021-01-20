BE PART OF THE TEAM

Nikola Jokic leads Denver Nuggets to win over Oklahoma City Thunder

The Jazz continued their hot streak with a win over Zion Williamson and the Pelicans.

By Press Association Wednesday 20 Jan 2021, 8:08 AM
49 minutes ago 220 Views 0 Comments
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic scored 27 points in 28 minutes.
Image: David Zalubowski/AP
Image: David Zalubowski/AP

NIKOLA JOKIC SCORED 27 points during his 28 minutes on court to help the Denver Nuggets to a 119-101 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Denver turned a three-point lead with three minutes left to play in the first half to 13 at the break, and pushed on to put the Thunder out of sight.

Jokic added 12 rebounds and six assists, while Monte Morris came off the bench to score 15 in the win.

The Utah Jazz continued their purple patch with a sixth straight win, defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 118-102.

Donovan Mitchell had 28 points and seven rebounds for Utah, while Zion Williamson top scored on the night with 32 for the Pelicans.

