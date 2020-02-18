This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Rangers star Katic hits back at Irish Kilmarnock defender after no-handshake claim

‘They all just went down the tunnel,’ claimed the Dubliner. ‘That’s up to them — what they do and how they react.’

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 18 Feb 2020, 11:53 AM
11 minutes ago 420 Views 4 Comments
Rangers defender Nikola Katic.
Image: PA
Rangers defender Nikola Katic.
Rangers defender Nikola Katic.
Image: PA

RANGERS DEFENDER NIKOLA Katic has hit back at Kilmarnock counterpart Gary Dicker after the latter criticised ‘Gers players for not shaking hands after their 2-1 defeat to Killie at Rugby Park.

Dicker insinuated that Rangers were bad losers for walking off the field without shaking the hands of the victors last Wednesday.

The Dubliner was asked post-match about a late challenge involving Katic and Kilmarnock sub Ross Millen, responding: “I didn’t even see it. I didn’t see any of their players and I can’t remember any of them shaking any of our boys’ hands. They all just went down the tunnel.

“That’s up to them — what they do and how they react.

“I’m sure when we played them and lost on Boxing Day, it wasn’t the same thing. That’s football, isn’t it? People act how they want to act. There’s nothing I can do about that.”

kilmarnock-v-celtic-ladbrokes-scottish-premiership-rugby-park Dicker makes a challenge on Celtic's Callum McGregor. Source: Ian Rutherford

Croatian international Katic, however, claimed Rangers’ purported handshake snub was a result of Millen’s challenge on him during the dying embers of the game.

“I was disappointed,” Katic said.

But he has to look at a tackle from his team-mate on me in the last 10 seconds. He will see everything.

Katic also refused to concede the title to Premiership leaders Celtic, who are 10 points clear of their Glasgow neighbours — albeit Rangers have a game in hand.

“There’s a lot of games until the end of the season so we have to believe,” he said.

“There are three more months to play. We have to face Celtic twice and this team will not give up, we will give everything until the last game.”

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

