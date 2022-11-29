Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 29 November 2022
Steelers hold off Colts with late defensive stand

The Pittsburgh Steelers thwarted Indianapolis’ last-gasp scoring bid to squeeze out a 24-17 victory.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) cannot make a catch against Pittsburgh Steelers' Cameron Sutton.
Image: Michael Conroy

THE PITTSBURGH STEELERS thwarted Indianapolis’ last-gasp scoring bid on Monday to squeeze out a 24-17 NFL victory over the Colts.

The Steelers seized the lead with 9:55 to play on Benny Snell’s two-yard touchdown plunge.

Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan put the Colts in scoring position on their final drive. But dubious clock management by Indianapolis proved costly.

With 24 seconds remaining, Ryan’s pass to Parris Campbell was broken up by Minkah Fitzpatrick and Pittsburgh had the win.

Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after coming on in the third quarter for Najee Harris, who was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury.

Harris had 10 carries for 35 yards and a touchdown that put Pittsburgh up 13-0 in the first half.

Pittsburgh’s rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett completed 20 of 28 passes for 174 yards and no turnovers to notch his first victory on the road.

It was also the 24-year-old’s first fourth-quarter comeback.

George Pickens caught three passes for 57 yards, including Pickett’s pass for a two-point conversion on Snell’s TD.

Matthew Wright booted three field goals for the Steelers, who led 16-3 at halftime but saw the Colts mount a third-quarter comeback and take a 17-16 lead into the fourth.

– © AFP 2022

