Former jockey Nina Carberry to seek Fine Gael nomination in EU elections

FORMER JOCKEY, BUSINESS woman and Dancing with the Stars winner Nina Carberry will seek Fine Gael’s nomination to run-in to the European elections this June.

Carberry, who is also known as a judge on Ireland’s Fittest Family, wrote to party members in the Midlands North West constituency today to declare her intentions.

The 39-year-old said: “In the Ireland and Europe of today, it is more important than ever for those who believe they can make a difference to put their hand up to make things happen. As a mother of two, that is why I want to contest the European Elections for Fine Gael this June to ensure a bright future for all.”

The current Fine Gael MEPs in the constituency — that will go from a four-seater to a five-seater in June — are Maria Walsh and Colm Markey. Both have previously said they will run again.

In her statement today, Carberry included balance regional development, cutting red tape for farmers and businesses and protecting free movement of students among her top priorities.

She also said she wants to see the development of a cross-European apprentice scheme that could benefit the sharing of skills and ideas to create more opportunities for young people.

“Honesty, hard work, and plain talking define my approach. Growing up in a family of Fine Gael supporters, lively debates and radio discussions were part of our daily lives. Fine Gael’s core value of equality of opportunity resonates deeply with me. As a candidate, I embody this principle,” Carberry wrote.

The European elections will be held this year on Friday 7 June.

Written by Jane Matthews and posted on TheJournal.ie