Dublin: 20°C Friday 20 August 2021
'No comment' from Bohs as Ajax unveil kit inspired by Bob Marley

The strip is a tribute to the Dutch club’s fans’ love for the reggae tune ‘Three Little Birds’.

By Press Association Friday 20 Aug 2021, 1:06 PM
AJAX HAVE unveiled a new third kit inspired by Jamaican singer Bob Marley’s iconic song ‘Three Little Birds’.

They are not the first club to launch a jersey inspired by the legendary musician.

League of Ireland side Bohemians did so for an away kit in 2018 but were forced to redesign it when they were contacted by the Bob Marley representative agency, who informed them that the image could not be licensed to the club due to contractual obligations.

The Dublin team alluded to their own Marley-related history today, playfully tweeting “no comment” in reaction to the Ajax announcement.

The black strip, which features red, yellow and green details and has three little birds just below the collar on the back of the shirt, is a tribute to the Dutch club’s fans’ love for the reggae tune.

The spontaneous love story between Marley’s track and the Ajax supporters started in 2008 following a pre-season friendly in Cardiff, where the song came on the sound system as the travelling spectators were asked to remain in their seats.

The fans instantly embraced the song and have used the tune as their anthem ever since.

Marley’s daughter Cedella told Ajax’s official website: “I am beyond touched that Ajax has taken Three Little Birds and made it their anthem. Stories like this warm my heart and show how impactful songs like Three Little Birds can be.

“Soccer was everything to my father. To use his words: football is freedom.”

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy

Press Association

