No Ireland fans permitted to attend next month's World Cup qualifier in Portugal

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland will not receive an allocation of tickets for next month’s World Cup qualifier away to Portugal.

Due to concerns over the ongoing pandemic, the FAI has been informed today by Fifa and Uefa that the ban on away supporters has been extended to include the September international window.

The staging of the game in Faro had been welcomed by Irish fans, many of whom are familiar with the Estadio Algarve due to its proximity to the region’s popular holiday resorts.

However, Stephen Kenny’s side will now have to face Cristiano Ronaldo et al on Wednesday 1 September without the backing of Irish supporters in the ground.

The decision will also prevent fans of both Azerbaijan and Serbia from being among the 25,000 that will attend the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against the Boys in Green in Dublin.

“The Football Association of Ireland has received confirmation from Fifa and Uefa prohibiting the sale of tickets to away fans for Ireland’s upcoming Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Portugal in Faro and the games in Dublin against Azerbaijan and Serbia,” an FAI statement reads.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“Extended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this decision applies to all visiting fans at the Uefa preliminary competition for the Fifa World Cup 2022 in the September international window, as well as friendly matches next month.

“Following government approval on the return of supporters to international football, the FAI is currently finalising ticket details for the 25,000 fans permitted to attend the home qualifiers against Azerbaijan on 4 September and Serbia on 7 September at the Aviva Stadium.

“The FAI will shortly communicate directly again with Club Ireland members and season ticket holders on the allocation of these tickets.”