This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Sunday 6 September 2020
Advertisement

Debut for Jayson Molumby as Kenny makes three changes for Finland clash

Harry Arter and Robbie Brady both start as well.

By Paul Fennessy Sunday 6 Sep 2020, 3:55 PM
55 minutes ago 4,021 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/5197095
Jayson Molumby pictured in Ireland training
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Jayson Molumby pictured in Ireland training
Jayson Molumby pictured in Ireland training
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Updated 10 minutes ago

IRELAND MANAGER STEPHEN Kenny has made three changes to his Irish side for this evening’s Uefa Nations League meeting with Finland.

All three changes come in midfield, with Harry Arter, Jayson Molumby and Robbie Brady replacing James McCarthy, Jeff Hendrick and Conor Hourihane.

It’s a senior debut for Molumby, who captained Kenny’s U21 side. Sean Maguire is the unlucky player to miss out for Ireland’s matchday squad.

The Preston star was only belatedly called up after Troy Parrott pulled out due to injury.

Maguire was included in the matchday squad for the Bulgaria clash, but makes way to accommodate David McGoldrick, who is just back from injury.

West Brom defender Dara O’Shea, who similarly was not included in the matchday squad for Bulgaria, also has again not been included, while everyone else from the original 25-man panel makes the cut.

Uefa rules mean teams are required to name a 23-man matchday squad prior to kick-off and must include three goalkeepers in their selection.

Ireland are seeking to meld Kenny’s first home game in charge with his first win as senior boss, and earn a first-ever Nations League win to boot.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Ireland are a point ahead of Finland in Group 4 of League B in the Nations League, having drawn with Bulgaria on Thursday night as the Finns lost to Wales. This competition will inform seeding positions for November’s World Cup qualifying draw and also offers a backdoor route to a World Cup pay-off.

This is also Ireland’s final game before next month’s Euro 2020 play-off with Slovakia.

The game kicks off at 5pm at the Aviva Stadium, and is live on Sky Sports Football.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie