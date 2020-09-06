Debut for Jayson Molumby as Kenny makes three changes for Finland clash

IRELAND MANAGER STEPHEN Kenny has made three changes to his Irish side for this evening’s Uefa Nations League meeting with Finland.

All three changes come in midfield, with Harry Arter, Jayson Molumby and Robbie Brady replacing James McCarthy, Jeff Hendrick and Conor Hourihane.

It’s a senior debut for Molumby, who captained Kenny’s U21 side. Sean Maguire is the unlucky player to miss out for Ireland’s matchday squad.

The Preston star was only belatedly called up after Troy Parrott pulled out due to injury.

Maguire was included in the matchday squad for the Bulgaria clash, but makes way to accommodate David McGoldrick, who is just back from injury.

West Brom defender Dara O’Shea, who similarly was not included in the matchday squad for Bulgaria, also has again not been included, while everyone else from the original 25-man panel makes the cut.

Uefa rules mean teams are required to name a 23-man matchday squad prior to kick-off and must include three goalkeepers in their selection.

Ireland are seeking to meld Kenny’s first home game in charge with his first win as senior boss, and earn a first-ever Nations League win to boot.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Ireland are a point ahead of Finland in Group 4 of League B in the Nations League, having drawn with Bulgaria on Thursday night as the Finns lost to Wales. This competition will inform seeding positions for November’s World Cup qualifying draw and also offers a backdoor route to a World Cup pay-off.

This is also Ireland’s final game before next month’s Euro 2020 play-off with Slovakia.

The game kicks off at 5pm at the Aviva Stadium, and is live on Sky Sports Football.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!