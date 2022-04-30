Membership : Access or Sign Up
'No regrets' as French full-back announces retirement

Maxime Medard has confirmed that he will be hanging up his boots at the end of the season.

By AFP Saturday 30 Apr 2022, 10:55 AM
1 hour ago 2,528 Views 1 Comment
Maxime Medard (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FORMER FRANCE international Maxime Medard said he had “no regrets” over his rugby career as he announced on Friday that he would be retiring from the game at the end of the season.

“I am here to announce the end of a chapter: I have taken the decision to end my career at the end of the season,” the 35-year-old said on Twitter.

Medard, who featured largely at full-back or on the wing, played his entire professional career for Toulouse, winning five French Top 14 titles and three European Champions Cups.

Instantly recognisable for his impressive mutton chop sideburns, Medard made his debut for France in 2008 and went on to make 63 appearances, including the 2011 World Cup final defeat against New Zealand in Auckland.

He scored 14 tries for Les Bleus before retiring after the 2019 World Cup.

“I have had incredible luck throughout my career to live through some unbelievable moments with Toulouse and France,” he said.

“Moments of glory and doubt, victories and defeats, but I have no regrets.”

This season, Medard has made 15 appearances in the Top 14 and two in the Champions Cup as Toulouse attempt to repeat their double of 12 months ago.

– © AFP 2022

