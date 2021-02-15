BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 15 February 2021
No Ulster return for Jacob Stockdale as Italy clash looms for Ireland

Andy Farrell recently expressed hope that Stockdale would be available for the trip to Rome.

By Paul Dollery Monday 15 Feb 2021, 2:15 PM
Jacob Stockdale pictured during Ireland's Autumn Nations Cup win over Scotland in December.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

ULSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Jacob Stockdale won’t be available for this weekend’s game against Glasgow Warriors in the Guinness Pro14.

Stockdale has been sidelined since injuring his knee in the win against Munster six weeks ago.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, speaking on 27 January, expressed hope that the versatile back would return in time for the Six Nations meeting with Italy.

The game in Rome is still 12 days away, but Stockdale’s absence from the Ulster squad for Friday night’s fixture may not bode well for his involvement at the Stadio Olimpico.

On a lengthy Ulster injury list for the visit to Scotstoun Stadium, the 24-year-old is joined by Luke Marshall (knee), Jack McGrath (hip), David O’Connor (shoulder), Will Addison (back), Angus Curtis (knee), Rob Baloucoune (hamstring) and Sean Reidy (shoulder).

Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

