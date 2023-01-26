Advertisement
Thursday 26 January 2023
St Pat's sign Dutch centre-back who spent seven years at Feyenoord
Noah Lewis arrives from Willem II.
34 minutes ago

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC HAVE announced the addition of former Dutch underage international Noah Lewis.

The 6’4” centre-back, who was most recently on the books of Dutch second-tier outfit Willem II, signs for the Inchicore side subject to international clearance.

Lewis, 22, came through the Feyenoord Academy. He began his career with his local team Waterwijk before moving to Almere City, and then onto Feyenoord in 2012. 

Across seven years, he rose through the ranks at Youth, U17, U18, U19 and U21 level, playing in Eredivisie Academy League, Dutch Underage Cup and in the Uefa Youth League.

He spent a stint on loan at FC Dordrecht in the Dutch Second Division during the 2019/2020 season, returned to Feyenoord in January 2020 and signed for Willem II in September 2021. 

Lewis’ next chapter brings him to Dublin. He has been involved with the Saints in recent weeks, featuring in last weekend’s friendly games against Galway United and Bohemians.

“I’m happy to be here and can’t wait to get going,” he said. “I’ve been training with the team for two weeks and played two friendly games last weekend and now I’m here and signed and excited to start.

“It’s a nice group to be part of and I already feel a good connection with the players and the staff, there is a good atmosphere in the group and we are building to the season.

“I know Thijs Timmermans from our time in Holland so he has helped me to settle in and told me about the club and the league and our supporters.”

“We are delighted to get Noah on board,” manager Tim Clancy said of his new number 2.

“He has a lot of very good attributes, he’s tall, quick, strong and very good on the ball.

“We feel we can help him to develop and that he will be a big player for us this season.

“Coming to St Pat’s is a good opportunity for him to develop and progress his career, he’s had a few weeks with us already so he understands how we want to do things and we are looking forward to working with him.”

The42 Team
