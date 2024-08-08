Lyles tested positive for Covid two days before 200m bronze-medal run

OLYMPIC 100M CHAMPION Noah Lyles has said he tested positive two days before his bronze medal-winning performance in the men’s 200m final.

Lyles, who had been bidding to complete a 100m-200m double in Paris, was taken off the track in a wheelchair following the men’s 200m final, won by Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo.

In an interview with NBC, Lyles said: “I woke up early, about 5:00 am on Tuesday morning and I was feeling really horrible.

“I knew it was more than just being sore from the 100 (metres). We woke up the doctors and we tested and unfortunately, it came up that I was positive for Covid.”

Lyles said the Covid “has taken its toll, for sure.”

