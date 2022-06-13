Membership : Access or Sign Up
Former Republic of Ireland international Noel Campbell dies aged 72

Noel Campbell was also a League of Ireland star with Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic.

By The42 Team Monday 13 Jun 2022, 7:57 PM
Noel Campbell.
Image: FAI
Image: FAI

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland international Noel Campbell has passed away at the age of 72.

The Dublin native was also a League of Ireland star who enjoyed stints with Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic. 

Campbell spent five seasons with St Pat’s and was with the Inchicore outfit when he made his international debut in 1971. He’s the last senior international to be capped whilst playing for the club.

Campbell represented his country 11 times and spent eight seasons with German club Koln, joining the side in ’71. The club achieved promotion to the Bundesliga during Campbell’s time there.

He returned to Ireland in 1980 and finished his playing career with Rovers and later became an assistant manager with the side under John Giles. He then took over as manager.

Tributes have been paid to Campbell following his passing. 

“Our thoughts today are with Noel’s wife Anne and the Campbell family,” FAI President Gerry McAnaney said in a statement released today.

“I remember Noel as a really good and competitive midfield player who also broke new ground for Irish football when he moved to Germany in the 1970s. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

