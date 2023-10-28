Noel King to leave Shelbourne, Sligo appoint former Athlone boss Hewitt

SHELBOURNE WOMEN’S MANAGER Noel King will leave the club at the end of the season after three years in charge.

King delivered back-to-back Women’s National League titles at the Reds, ending a five-year wait for top domestic honours in his first season in charge in 2021 and completing a domestic double with FAI Cup glory in 2022.

With Peamount United crowned already crowned league champions, Shels are second with two games to go. They’ll look to defend their FAI Cup title in a repeat of last year’s final against Athlone Town at Tallaght Stadium on 19 November.

“It has been a tremendous honour to manage Shelbourne FC,” King said in a statement. “The dedication and passion of the girls, staff, and supporters have been unwavering. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together.”

Shelbourne FC CEO Barry Mocke praised the former Ireland women’s and U21 manager’s contribution: “Noel King’s legacy at Shelbourne FC is a positive one.

“His knowledge and experience of the game, at the very highest level, provided us with a platform to push our Women’s National League team to the top of the game. We are grateful for his contribution.”

Shels will now begin its search for King’s successor.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed yesterday that Tommy Hewitt will become the new Sligo Rovers women’s manager next month. The former Athlone boss will take over from Steve Feeney following his decision to depart due to work and family reasons.

Hewitt was crowned SSE Airtricity Manager of the Year in the Women’s Premier Division in 2022 after leading his home club to a second-place finish and an historic FAI Cup final. He surprisingly stepped down in June, with Ciaran Kilduff taking the reins.

Now, a new challenge awaits. “I’m very pleased to become manager of Sligo Rovers next month,” Hewitt, who also led Athlone to President’s Cup glory, said.

“I spoke to the committee and the staff at the club when the opportunity arose. The vision and plan Sligo Rovers have for the women’s area of the club was very impressive.

“First and foremost I want to commend Steve Feeney. When he took over at the formation of the team, I was immediately on the phone to him to wish him well and offer any advice that I could and have done during his time. He has done an absolutely fantastic job over the two seasons.

“The foundations that have been laid are another reason why the job is so appealing.

“I’ve always had the hunger to return to management. I think the break has served me well. I want to build on what has been done already and try to push it on further. For me there is no reason why Sligo Rovers can’t climb the table next season.”