Tipperary star Noel McGrath named All-Ireland final man-of-the-match

Ronan Maher and Barry Heffernan were also nominated.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 18 Aug 2019, 11:29 PM
1 hour ago 2,646 Views 5 Comments
Man-of-the-match: Noel McGrath.
Image: RTÉ Player.
TIPPERARY’S NOEL MCGRATH has been named man-of-the-match in today’s All-Ireland senior hurling final.

McGrath was brilliant for Liam Sheedy’s men as they beat Kilkenny by 14 points at Croke Park to lift the Liam McCarthy Cup once again.

The Loughmore-Castleiney star operated in midfield, working tirelessly for the Premier throughout and pulling the strings with plenty of possession on route to winning his third All-Ireland SFC medal.

28-year-old McGrath, who also chipped in with a point from a free, saw off competition from team-mates Ronan Maher and Barry Heffernan to scoop the accolade.

Today will definitely be one to remember for McGrath who, this weekend four years ago made his return to the Tipp senior panel after overcoming testicular cancer.

“There’s a great group of players there, a great 40-man panel,” he said.

“As Liam [Sheedy] has said already and Seamie [Callanan], they’ve done everything that was asked of them. To be part of that is unbelievable. It’s such a great feeling. 

“It’s great times to be part of Tipperary hurling.”

Do you agree with The Sunday Game’s selection?

