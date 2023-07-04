Irish coach Noel McNamara seals Top 14 move to Bordeaux Bègles

FORMER IRELAND U20 Grand Slam-winning coach Noel McNamara has joined the Bordeaux Bègles coaching staff ahead of the new Top 14 season in France.

McNamara, who coached the Sharks in South Africa for the past two seasons, has been brought in as backs coach under new head coach Yannick Bru.

The Clare native previously coached the Ireland U20s to a Grand Slam in 2019 before a spell as academy manager at Leinster.

McNamara will be joined by a familiar face in Akvsenti Giorgadze, who worked alongside him as forwards coach at the Sharks and now moves to take up the same role at Bordeaux.

Bordeaux finished sixth in the Top 14 last season, qualifying for the play-offs where they were beaten in the semi-finals by eventual runners-up La Rochelle.