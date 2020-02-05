McNamara makes two changes to Ireland team for Friday's clash against Wales

THERE ARE TWO changes to the Ireland team for Friday night’s U20 Six Nations tie at Musgrave Park against Wales as they seek to build on last week’s victory over Scotland.
Head coach Noel McNamara brings in Ulster winger Ben Moxham for his first appearance at this grade while Marcus Hannan comes into the front row.
Ethan McIlroy, who is out through injury, and Charlie Ward are the players to make way.
David McCann is named as captain again with Jack Crowley at out-half after his man-of-the-match showing in last Friday’s 38-26 success over Scotland.
“We got things started on a positive note on Friday night in Cork and now that we are up and running in the championship, we are looking forward to improving upon that performance,” said McNamara.
“This Friday night presents a new challenge against Wales. The players have worked hard during the week with the emphasis very much on ourselves and building towards this week’s game.”
Ireland (v Wales):
15. Oran McNulty
14. Ben Moxham
13. Dan Kelly
12. Hayden Hyde
11. Andrew Smith
10. Jack Crowley
9. Lewis Finlay
1. Marcus Hannan
2. Tom Stewart
3. Thomas Clarkson
4. Thomas Ahern
5. Brian Deeny
6. Sean O’Brien
7. Mark Hernan
8. David McCann (captain)
Replacements:
16. John McKee
17. Harry Noonan
18. Charlie Ward
19. Joe McCarthy
20. Cian Prendergast
21. Ben Murphy
22. Tim Corkery
234. Luis Faria
