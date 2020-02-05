McNamara makes two changes to Ireland team for Friday's clash against Wales

THERE ARE TWO changes to the Ireland team for Friday night’s U20 Six Nations tie at Musgrave Park against Wales as they seek to build on last week’s victory over Scotland.

The Ireland squad after last Friday's victory. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Head coach Noel McNamara brings in Ulster winger Ben Moxham for his first appearance at this grade while Marcus Hannan comes into the front row.

Ethan McIlroy, who is out through injury, and Charlie Ward are the players to make way.

David McCann is named as captain again with Jack Crowley at out-half after his man-of-the-match showing in last Friday’s 38-26 success over Scotland.

#FutureIsGreen



Head Coach Noel McNamara has made two changes to his Ireland Under-20 starting XV for Friday night's Six Nations clash against Wales at Irish Independent Park.



More: https://t.co/ejA0FWv0Bk#ShoulderToShoulder pic.twitter.com/Np1qgv6W8S — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 5, 2020

“We got things started on a positive note on Friday night in Cork and now that we are up and running in the championship, we are looking forward to improving upon that performance,” said McNamara.

Ireland coach Noel McNamara. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“This Friday night presents a new challenge against Wales. The players have worked hard during the week with the emphasis very much on ourselves and building towards this week’s game.”

Ireland (v Wales):

15. Oran McNulty

14. Ben Moxham

13. Dan Kelly

12. Hayden Hyde

11. Andrew Smith

10. Jack Crowley

9. Lewis Finlay

1. Marcus Hannan

2. Tom Stewart

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. Thomas Ahern

5. Brian Deeny

6. Sean O’Brien

7. Mark Hernan

8. David McCann (captain)

Replacements:

16. John McKee

17. Harry Noonan

18. Charlie Ward

19. Joe McCarthy

20. Cian Prendergast

21. Ben Murphy

22. Tim Corkery

234. Luis Faria

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!