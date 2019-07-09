Ireland U20 head coach McNamara named as new Leinster academy manager

LEINSTER HAVE APPOINTED Noel McNamara as their new academy manager, with the Ireland U20 head coach taking over the position from Peter Smyth.

Smyth held the role since 2015 but has recently left to become the IRFU’s Head of Elite Player Development.

Leinster confirmed McNamara’s recent appointment upon announcing their academy intake for the 2019/20 season this morning.

McNamara is a highly-regarded coach. Source: Giuseppe Fama/INPHO

McNamara’s success with the Ireland U20s, and previous track record working with younger players at both schools and club level, made him the outstanding candidate to succeed Smyth at the eastern province.

The Clare native, who guided Ireland to U20 Grand Slam glory this year, joined Leinster in 2016 as an Elite Player Development Officer, while he also coached the province’s ‘A’ side in the British and Irish Cup last season.

Last winter, McNamara spent three months in New Zealand working with North Harbour on a development placement facilitated by the IRFU, and he is now tasked with overseeing the development of players for Leinster’s senior squad.

It is not yet clear if McNamara will continue in his role as Ireland U20 head coach.

