Tributes paid as former Dundalk and Finn Harps player dies at 48

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid following news on Sunday that former League of Ireland player Noel Melvin has died at the age of 48.

Melvin made over 200 appearances during 11 seasons between 1992 and 2002, lining out for Dundalk, Monaghan United and Finn Harps during that period.

Comfortable at playing in both defence and midfield, he helped Monaghan secure top-flight football after beating Waterford in a promotion/relegation play-off in 1993, scoring in both legs.

He also was part of the Finn Harps side that finished second in the First Division to earn promotion in the 1995-96 campaign.

In addition, Melvin was named Dundalk Supporters’ Player of the Year amid the culmination of the 1999–2000 campaign, as they finished fourth in the First Division, one point off the play-off spot.

Many people in the Irish footballing community have paid tribute to Melvin following the sad news.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player Noel Melvin at such a young age,” a Finn Harps statement read.

“Noel was a member of the team that got Harps back to the Premier Division in 1996 after a long period in the first division and is fondly remembered at Finn Park. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

Received the sad news earlier that former Dundalk FC, Monaghan Utd and Finn Harps player Noel Melvin has passed away aged 48. In 11 seasons in the League of Ireland from 1992-2002, Noel played 219 times and scored 21 goals including 9 in 125 matches for Dundalk. pic.twitter.com/MppLJZfvX7 — James Rogers (@jamesdundalk) September 15, 2019

The local football community is in shock tonight as we hear of the passing of Noel Melvin.The ex Monaghan United,Finn Harps & Dundalk Player was simply an absolute gentleman.

Our sympathies to his wife Cathy, his children Mark, Sophie and his extended family.

RIP Noel pic.twitter.com/jWusUTJKqt — The Sean McCaffrey Foundation (@MccaffreyThe) September 15, 2019

We are shocked and saddened this evening to hear of the passing of our ex-student, Noel Melvin. Noel played soccer locally with Ballina Town and went on to play for Dundalk, Finn Harps and Monaghan Town. Our deep sympathies to his family. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. pic.twitter.com/cIMnvoMC8d — St Muredach's College (@StMuredachs) September 15, 2019

We were greatly saddened yesterday evening when we heard of the sudden death of Noel Melvin of Threemilehouse, County Monaghan at the young age of 48 years. Noel lived in Donegal Town for a number of years in the early 1990's and transferred to play with Four Masters. pic.twitter.com/DrW43NGqRx — Four Masters GAA (@FourMastersCLG) September 16, 2019

Noel Melvin died suddenly earlier today, aged just 48. A @FinnHarpsFC legend, he was part of the first Harps side to win promotion in 1996.



May he Rest In Peace. https://t.co/k4fyT46J0a — Chris McNulty (@chrismcnulty86) September 15, 2019

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Noel Melvin at such a young age. Noel was a member of the team that got Harps back to the premier in 1996. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. Noel is in the back row, left end in this picture. pic.twitter.com/C4NDuAhZZK — Finn Harps FC (@FinnHarpsFC) September 16, 2019

The #LOI family is mourning the tragic passing of Noel Melvin



The Mayo native played for Finn Harps, Monaghan United and Dundalk in the League



Condolences to Noel's wife, children and extended Melvin family at this time pic.twitter.com/4IQkvTRRIy — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) September 16, 2019

Everyone at Dundalk Football Club is deeply saddened by the news that our former player Noel Melvin has died.



Our thoughts are with all his family and friends.https://t.co/1Gd83JTzH7 pic.twitter.com/Epm7QFUNjW — Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) September 16, 2019