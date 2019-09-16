This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tributes paid as former Dundalk and Finn Harps player dies at 48

Noel Melvin also lined out for Monaghan in 11 seasons in the League of Ireland.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 16 Sep 2019, 2:59 PM
https://the42.ie/4811370
Noel Melvin has passed away at the age of 48.
TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid following news on Sunday that former League of Ireland player Noel Melvin has died at the age of 48.

Melvin made over 200 appearances during 11 seasons between 1992 and 2002, lining out for Dundalk, Monaghan United and Finn Harps during that period.

Comfortable at playing in both defence and midfield, he helped Monaghan secure top-flight football after beating Waterford in a promotion/relegation play-off in 1993, scoring in both legs.

He also was part of the Finn Harps side that finished second in the First Division to earn promotion in the 1995-96 campaign.

In addition, Melvin was named Dundalk Supporters’ Player of the Year amid the culmination of the 1999–2000 campaign, as they finished fourth in the First Division, one point off the play-off spot.

Many people in the Irish footballing community have paid tribute to Melvin following the sad news.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player Noel Melvin at such a young age,” a Finn Harps statement read.

“Noel was a member of the team that got Harps back to the Premier Division in 1996 after a long period in the first division and is fondly remembered at Finn Park. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

