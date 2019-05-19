Uefa's Noel Mooney parachuted in to help FAI through difficult times

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland [FAI] has this evening confirmed the appointment of Noel Mooney as its General Manager for Football Services and Partnerships as part of a further Abbotstown rejig.

Mooney, currently Uefa’s Head of National Association Business Development, will commence the secondment with the FAI on 3 June as the embattled association bid to navigate themselves out of choppy waters.

The short-term appointment also means Rea Walshe will switch from interim CEO to Chief Operating Officer, a statement confirmed on Sunday evening.

“Noel Mooney will spend six months with the FAI in the role before returning to Uefa, as agreed, on 30 November,” the statement reads. “He will initially assess the FAI’s requirements and will co-ordinate future support and expertise in finance and other areas from Uefa and Fifa.

In accordance with its Constitution and Rules, management and control of the Association continues to be vested in the Board of Directors. Neither Noel Mooney nor Rea Walshe will be members of the Board under this new interim arrangement.

Mooney, the former Cork City and Shamrock Rovers goalkeeper, said: “Working with all of our stakeholders, I am confident Irish football will emerge stronger and better over the next few months as we listen to the voices of those who want the game to succeed and are determined to deliver the radical reform required for Irish football.

“In my time with Uefa I have led teams across Europe developing football in many countries. Returning home to help the FAI with its challenges is something I will embrace as we deliver change with our highly committed staff and all our leagues, clubs and partners.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: