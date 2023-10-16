Wales goalscorer takes apparent swipe at Irish FAW chief Noel Mooney

WALES GOALSCORER HARRY Wilson has backed manager Rob Page and says he has the full support of his players while taking an apparent swipe at the Association’s Irish chief executive Noel Mooney.

Page’s position came under the spotlight before Wales’ stunning 2-1 home win over Croatia in Euro 2024 qualifying on Sunday.

Mooney, the FAW chief since 2021, revealed that Page’s future will be reviewed next month should Wales fail in their bid to qualify automatically for next summer’s tournament.

Mooney served as the interim general manager of the FAI during its crisis-ridden days of 2019. He was head of strategic development with Uefa before taking the job with the FAW.

Captain Ben Davies said on the eve of the Croatia game that Mooney’s comments were “not helpful”, a point picked up on by Wilson after the Fulham forward had scored twice to lift Wales into the second automatic qualifying spot in Group D.

“We’re 100 per cent behind the manager,” Wilson told S4C after Wales’ win over the world’s sixth-ranked team.

“We know there’s been a lot of noise from the outside and some comments that weren’t helpful for us in our preparation from people we didn’t really expect the comments to come from to be honest.”

Wilson marked his 50th Wales appearance with a first brace for his country, a deft chip over Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic and a glancing header from Daniel James’ cross taking his goal tally to eight.

Wales’ victory over the 2022 World Cup semi-finalists puts automatic qualification for the European Championship in their own hands going into the final two group games.

They meet Armenia in Yerevan on 18 November before hosting group leaders Turkey in Cardiff three days later.