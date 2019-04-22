This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 22 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leinster's Noel Reid agrees deal to join Leicester Tigers next season

The 28-year-old Clontarf clubman has made 120 appearances for Leinster since making his debut in 2011.

By Aaron Gallagher Monday 22 Apr 2019, 11:23 AM
1 hour ago 4,009 Views 36 Comments
https://the42.ie/4602266
Reid pictured in action against Toulouse back in January.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Reid pictured in action against Toulouse back in January.
Reid pictured in action against Toulouse back in January.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

NOEL REID HAS agreed a deal to join Leicester Tigers next season, bringing the curtain down on a seven-year stay with Leinster where he has amassed 120 caps for the province.

The 28-year-old is currently enjoying one of his best campaigns in a Leinster jersey, making 20 appearances so far this season including five in the Champions Cup.

Reid made his debut against Aironi in October 2011 and said his decision to move across to the Premiership was not one he made lightly.

“It’s obviously sad to be leaving my home club and the club that I supported growing up,” Reid said on Monday.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here working with brilliant coaches and great players, and playing in front of amazing supporters at the RDS and at the Aviva. So to move away from that is not a decision that I have taken lightly.

“I’d like to thank my family and friends and all those that have supported me on this journey with Leinster, a journey that really kicked on in school in St. Michael’s College and I’m very grateful to all that played a part.

“That being said, I’m very excited to be joining a club like Leicester, with its history and success in the game, and to become a Tigers player next season.

Noel Reid, Fergus McFadden and Sean Cronin celebrate with the European Rugby Champions Cup trophy Reid, Fergus McFadden and Sean Cronin celebrate with the Champions Cup trophy. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“Leinster and this place will always be special to me and I hope to finish the season as strongly as possible and hopefully with some silverware with a special group of players.”

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen praised the efforts of Reid, acknowledging the player’s desire to face new challenges elsewhere under the stewardship of Geordan Murphy at Leicester.

“Noel has been a hugely important member of the Leinster squad over the last number of seasons, representing the team on 120 occasions to date,” said Cullen.

“We all however understand Noel’s motivations for a fresh challenge and we wish him the very best with his move to Leicester.

“Before that we hope to share in some more big days together as we look to finish out the season strongly.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (36)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie