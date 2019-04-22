Leinster's Noel Reid agrees deal to join Leicester Tigers next season

NOEL REID HAS agreed a deal to join Leicester Tigers next season, bringing the curtain down on a seven-year stay with Leinster where he has amassed 120 caps for the province.

The 28-year-old is currently enjoying one of his best campaigns in a Leinster jersey, making 20 appearances so far this season including five in the Champions Cup.

Reid made his debut against Aironi in October 2011 and said his decision to move across to the Premiership was not one he made lightly.

“It’s obviously sad to be leaving my home club and the club that I supported growing up,” Reid said on Monday.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here working with brilliant coaches and great players, and playing in front of amazing supporters at the RDS and at the Aviva. So to move away from that is not a decision that I have taken lightly.

“I’d like to thank my family and friends and all those that have supported me on this journey with Leinster, a journey that really kicked on in school in St. Michael’s College and I’m very grateful to all that played a part.

“That being said, I’m very excited to be joining a club like Leicester, with its history and success in the game, and to become a Tigers player next season.

Reid, Fergus McFadden and Sean Cronin celebrate with the Champions Cup trophy. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“Leinster and this place will always be special to me and I hope to finish the season as strongly as possible and hopefully with some silverware with a special group of players.”

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen praised the efforts of Reid, acknowledging the player’s desire to face new challenges elsewhere under the stewardship of Geordan Murphy at Leicester.

“Noel has been a hugely important member of the Leinster squad over the last number of seasons, representing the team on 120 occasions to date,” said Cullen.

“We all however understand Noel’s motivations for a fresh challenge and we wish him the very best with his move to Leicester.

“Before that we hope to share in some more big days together as we look to finish out the season strongly.”

