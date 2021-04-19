5-time All-Ireland winner Healy announces Dublin retirement

DUBLIN STAR NOELLE Healy has announced her retirement from inter-county football.

She made her debut in 2007 and steps away as a five-time All-Ireland winner and four-time All-Star.

Healy won her first All-Ireland in 2010 and helped Dublin complete the four-in-a-row between 2017 and 2020.

The St Brigid’s forward also collected 10 Leinster senior championships, one NFL Division 1 medal along with two NFL Division 2 titles, while she captained Dublin in 2016.

In 2019 she added senior club All Ireland winners medal to her collection when she lined out with Mourneabbey for a season having relocated to Cork for work.

Healy works as an anaesthetist at St Vincents hospital in Dublin and has been working on the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Its been beyond a dream to have represented Dublin at all age groups for the last 17 years, in both successes and failures,” she said in a statement.

“Thank you to all the management teams I’ve had the honour of learning from and the teammates I’ve had the pleasure of playing with. I’m lucky that many of them I’m able to call great friends too.

“My very best wishes to the squad in coming seasons, no doubt they will continue to go from strength to strength!”

