Star scrum-half Nolann Le Garrec to join La Rochelle from Racing in 2025

LA ROCHELLE HAVE pulled off a coup by completing the signing of standout scrum-half talent Nolann le Garrec from French Top 14 rivals Racing 92 from the end of the upcoming season.

Le Garrec, 22, will remain at the disposal of Stuart Lancaster for the 2024/25 season before joining Ronan O’Gara’s two-time European champions next summer.

A statement from Racing on Tuesday afternoon read: “Nolann Le Garreç, who arrived at the Racing 92 training center in 2017 from RC Vannes, has just announced to us that he will join Stade Rochelais from the 2025/2026 season.

“The entire club and Nolann will be keen to close this joint adventure with Racing 92′s always strong ambition to win titles.”

Le Garrec has for several years been touted as the next in line to Antoine Dupont due to his roughly similar approach to the game from nine.

The goal-kicking scrum-half, having then just turned 20, was a member of Fabien Galthié’s travelling squad on France’s summer tour to Japan in 2022.

Le Garrec made his senior debut for Les Bleus off the bench against Ireland in February’s Six Nations curtain-raiser in Marseille. Having been a replacement for France’s opening three championship games, he started the final two versus Wales and England, scoring a try in each.

Le Garrec has made 82 first-team appearances for Racing, 61 of them as their starting scrum-half. He has scored 17 tries, four of which came in last season’s Champions Cup.