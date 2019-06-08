Washington and Magennis turn it around for Northern Ireland in Estonia

NORTHERN IRELAND SNATCHED a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Estonia with two goals in three minutes sealing all three points in the Euro 2020 qualifier.

Estonia skipper Konstantin Vassiljev’s free-kick 25 minutes in gave the hosts the upper hand deep into the second half.

However, Conor Washington engineered the breakthrough for Michael O’Neill’s men with 13 minutes remaining.

The former Sheffield United man pulled his side level with a jinking run and a shot that initially appeared to glance off Josh Magennis only to be later credited to Washington.

Magennis didn’t have to wait long for a goal of his own, turning in a cross from Jamal Jones with 10 minutes to run.

The late turnaround in Tallinn keeps Northern Ireland’s 100% start to qualifying alive and ends their winless away run, which spanned seven matches heading into this contest.

O’Neill’s side are top of Group C, with Germany hoping to pull within three points after this evening’s meeting with Belarus.