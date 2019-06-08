This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 8 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Washington and Magennis turn it around for Northern Ireland in Estonia

Michael O’Neill’s substitutions sustained his side’s 100% start to qualifying and ended their winless away run.

By The42 Team Saturday 8 Jun 2019, 8:13 PM
6 minutes ago 173 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4674245
Northern Ireland striker Josh Magennis
Northern Ireland striker Josh Magennis
Northern Ireland striker Josh Magennis

NORTHERN IRELAND SNATCHED a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Estonia with two goals in three minutes sealing all three points in the Euro 2020 qualifier.

Estonia skipper Konstantin Vassiljev’s free-kick 25 minutes in gave the hosts the upper hand deep into the second half.

However, Conor Washington engineered the breakthrough for Michael O’Neill’s men with 13 minutes remaining.

The former Sheffield United man pulled his side level with a jinking run and a shot that initially appeared to glance off Josh Magennis only to be later credited to Washington.

Magennis didn’t have to wait long for a goal of his own, turning in a cross from Jamal Jones with 10 minutes to run.

The late turnaround in Tallinn keeps Northern Ireland’s 100% start to qualifying alive and ends their winless away run, which spanned seven matches heading into this contest.

O’Neill’s side are top of Group C, with Germany hoping to pull within three points after this evening’s meeting with Belarus.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie