The Referee Tual Trainini (FRA) shows a red card for Curtis Langdon of Northampton. Alamy Stock Photo
Verdict

Northampton hooker Langdon banned for 4 weeks after Munster red card

The player was punished for reckless contact with the head of Thomas Ahern.
48 minutes ago

NORTHAMPTON HOOKER Curtis Langdon has been banned for four weeks following his red card in a European Champions Cup win away to Irish province Munster last weekend.

English Premiership leaders Northampton had to play more than half of their 26-23 victory a man down after Langdon was sent off in the 39th minute at Limerick’s Thomond Park on Saturday for reckless contact with the head of Thomas Ahern.

A disciplinary committee upheld the red card but added in a statement on Wednesday they were waiting for notice of Langdon’s intended playing schedule before deciding which matches will be covered by his ban.

Both the player and tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby have the right to appeal the decision.

– © AFP 2024

 

AFP
