Nine-try Northampton warm up for Munster trip by reaching Champions Cup knockout round

NORTHAMPTON RAN IN nine tries to rout French side Bayonne 61-14 and reach the Champions Cup knockout round.

Flanker Tom Pearson scored a hat-trick and prop Alex Waller grabbed a brace of tries as Northampton now prepare for a visit to Thomond Park to face Munster next Saturday.

The Saints had led 42-0 at half-time with Tommy Freeman, Courtney Lawes and Curtis Langdon all crossing.

Tom James added the ninth try while Fin Smith kicked eight conversions as the Premiership leaders swept to a third win in three pool matches.

Advertisement

Bayonne only got off the mark in the 65th minute through a Tom Spring try with Aurelien Callandret adding a late score to at least take the hapless French side into double figures.