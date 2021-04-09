Northern Ireland beat Republic's conquerors to close in Euros qualification

NORTHERN IRELAND WON 2-1 away to Ukraine in Friday evening’s play-off first leg in Kovalivka.

A positive result in the return leg in Belfast will see the Northern Irish women’s team reach a major tournament for the first time in their history.

They were up against the side that pipped the Republic of Ireland to second place in the group stages, and the visitors got off to a positive start, as Liverpool player Rachel Furness — who subsequently had to depart the action with an ankle injury — gave her side the lead after just five minutes.

Midway through the first half, Daryna Apanaschenko then equalised for the hosts, before Simone Magill hit the winner on 57 minutes.

The teams will meet again on 13 April, with a place at Euro 2022 in England up for grabs.