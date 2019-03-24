This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 24 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bolton striker Magennis sends Michael's O'Neill's Northern Ireland top of Group C

Northern Ireland moved top of Group C with a 2-1 victory over Belarus on Sunday night.

By The42 Team Sunday 24 Mar 2019, 10:07 PM
1 hour ago 2,224 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4559044
Josh Magennis celebrates with Liam Boyce.
Josh Magennis celebrates with Liam Boyce.
Josh Magennis celebrates with Liam Boyce.

JOSH MAGENNIS CAME off the bench to fire Northern Ireland to the top of Group C with a late winner in Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Belarus in Euro 2020 qualification.

Northern Ireland had controlled proceedings at Windsor Park but it looked set to be a frustrating evening until Magennis popped up with three minutes remaining.

His close-range finish was a rare bright moment in the second half after Igor Stasevich’s deflected strike had cancelled out Jonny Evans’ third international goal in the opening 45 minutes.

Victory moves Michael O’Neill’s side, who beat Estonia in their opener, to the top of the group after Netherlands were beaten by Germany in Amsterdam.

The hosts quickly settled into their rhythm and dominated large parts of the opening exchanges, although clear-cut chances were a rarity as quality proved elusive in the final third. 

Lone striker Kyle Lafferty cut a frustrated figure as he failed to find room to latch onto enticing deliveries from midfield and his only chance of note came from long range.

Northern Ireland v Belarus - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying - Group C - Windsor Park Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill pictured at Windsor Park on Sunday. Source: Brian Lawless

However, that shot – which was pushed wide – led to the game’s opening goal, Belarus unable to deal with a corner routine as Evans headed home from Steven Davis’ front-post flick.

Falling behind seemed to spark Belarus into life and three minutes later they were level as Stasevich’s shot clipped Stuart Dallas and looped over the stranded Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

A cagey match failed to produce much of note in the second half as Northern Ireland continued to press without stretching Andrey Klimovich.

Half chances fell the way of Paddy McNair, George Saville and Lafferty but they were all spurned as Belarus defended resolutely.

There was nothing they could do about Magennis’ winner, though, as the Bolton Wanderers forward tapped in Stuart Dallas’ low cross.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    CHELTENHAM
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Bolton striker Magennis sends Michael's O'Neill's Northern Ireland top of Group C
    Bolton striker Magennis sends Michael's O'Neill's Northern Ireland top of Group C
    Ryan Giggs steers Wales to winning start in Euro 2020 qualifiers
    Brazil boss refusing to panic after woeful Panama draw
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'I thought I would have been in the game more' - Maguire admits frustrations with debut competitive start
    'I thought I would have been in the game more' - Maguire admits frustrations with debut competitive start
    McCarthy admits his Matt Doherty experiment didn't work in Gibraltar struggle
    Misfiring Ireland shake off Gibraltar and tough conditions to start Euro campaign with a win
    FAI
    Norwich teenager grabs brace as Ireland get Stephen Kenny's reign off to a winning start
    Norwich teenager grabs brace as Ireland get Stephen Kenny's reign off to a winning start
    FAI confirm John Delaney to take substantial reduction in salary with new role
    'The statement looks like a bit of a whitewash': Brian Kerr says John Delaney should leave FAI

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie