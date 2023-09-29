Northern Ireland confirm equal-pay deal for women's and men's senior teams

THE IRISH FOOTBALL Association has confirmed that players in Northern Ireland’s senior women’s and senior men’s teams are to be paid the same amount for participating in international matches, effective immediately.

Northern Ireland’s director of women’s football, Angela Platt, said that the decision had been secured “thanks to positive dialogue with PFA NI (Professional Footballers Association Northern Ireland) which has been ongoing for several months”, and “the willingness of key players to continue to drive the conversations forward.”

“Equality is the cornerstone of everything we do at the Irish FA,” Platt added. “This is a transformative moment for football in this country and demonstrates that we are continuing to invest in the women’s and girls’ game.”

Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson said: “We have seen this special team capture the imaginations of fans across Northern Ireland and unearth a whole new set of fans. Our job as a governing body is to keep that momentum going and this agreement demonstrates our dedication to doing that.

“Commitments to equality only have meaning if they are acted upon. Thank you to Angela for leading us to this historic settlement.”

The Republic of Ireland’s men’s and women’s teams reached an equal-pay agreement with the FAI in 2021, while the USA women’s national team achieved pay parity last year following a lengthy legal battle.

Helen McKenna of the PFA NI said: “This is a huge step forward, not just for this current group of players who have earned this, but for future generations who can aspire to be on an equal playing field.

“We are immensely proud at the PFA NI to have helped deliver this agreement in partnership with the Irish FA.”