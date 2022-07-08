Hammer blow for Northern Ireland as key player ruled out of Euros

NORTHERN IRELAND HAVE been dealt a hammer blow at the 2022 Uefa Women’s European Championships, with key player Simone Magill ruled out for the remainder of the tournament.

Magill suffered “a serious knee injury” in last night’s Group A opening defeat to Norway, the striker leaving the field in tears late on following an awkward fall.

And Northern Ireland released an injury update today, which reads:

“Northern Ireland striker Simone Magill suffered a serious knee injury during last night’s Group A opener against Norway, it has been confirmed.

“The team’s medical staff revealed Magill is set to undergo a scan later today which will confirm the extent of the injury.

“They further confirmed the striker will not play again during Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 in England.

“Midfielder Nadene Caldwell suffered a knock during last night’s 4-1 defeat to the Norwegians and her leg injury is currently being monitored by the medical team.”

UEFA Women’s Euro 2022: injury update — Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) July 8, 2022

A difficult evening for Northern Ireland was compounded by the injury to Magill – who only completed a move from Everton to Aston Villa on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old was visibly distressed as she was helped off the field in the 79th minute, with manager Kenny Shiels noting post-match: “We are worried about that more than anything. It’s her knee. I’m a football coach, not a doctor, but I don’t think the signs are good.”

Herself and Rachel Furness are two of the North’s top players, as The42‘s Euro 2022 columnist Heather Payne pointed out in the run-up to their major tournament debut.

“Everyone at Aston Villa extends our thoughts to Simone and wishes her the very best in her rehabilitation,” a statement from Magill’s new club today reads.

An injury update has been issued by @NorthernIreland on @SimoneMagill. — Aston Villa Women (@AVWFCOfficial) July 8, 2022

Meanwhile, manager Shiels admits the team’s swift progress has “created a monster” and it will take another decade for the nation to reach the upper echelons of women’s football.

After conceding twice in the opening 10 minutes last night Northern Ireland were 3-0 down at half-time, although defender Julie Nelson – the North’s most-capped female player – gave the competition’s lowest-ranked nation something to cheer shortly after the break.

“The scoreline was hard to take, I thought we deserved better than that but we are three years into this programme and it will take 10 years to take us into the top 20 in Europe,” Shiels told the BBC.

“We have created a monster because we have grown too quickly and are playing against teams of this ilk. It is tough.

“If we can continue to progress then we can do it a bit quicker. We have to get real and understand this is an emerging game in Northern Ireland.”

They face Austria next at St Mary’s Stadium on Monday, before a highly-anticipated showdown against hosts England next Friday at the same venue. The Lionesses were 1-0 winners over Austria in their opener on Wednesday night.

- Additional reporting from Press Association.