BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 17 October 2020
Advertisement

Confusion over whether spectators can attend sports events in Northern Ireland

First Minister Arlene Foster has insisted new coronavirus regulations do not ban spectators in the grounds of elite sports.

By Press Association Saturday 17 Oct 2020, 9:53 AM
1 hour ago 980 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5236114

NORTHERN IRISH SIDE Coleraine were left in an “impossible situation” after struggling to clarify whether they could allow supporters to attend their opening game of the Danske Bank Premiership season last night.

The confusion came as fans turned up for the match against Ballymena United at Coleraine Showgrounds.

New strict regulations aimed at stemming the spread of coronavirus came into effect at 6pm on Friday for four weeks, shortly before the match was due to kick off.

Guidance states that elite training and competition can continue, both indoors and outdoors.

But the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) said it received a letter from Communities Minister Caral Nu Chuilin advising it was “necessary to stop spectators from attending sporting events”.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry said some fans were already inside the grounds when he arrived, while others were initially kept outside while they sought clarity from police.

All the supporters were later allowed into the Coleraine venue after it was deemed unsafe to keep them outside, risking a contravention of a rule limiting numbers who can gather public.

“We’ve put all the necessary safety requirements in place to adhere to the Public Health Agency,” he said, adding they had been put in an “impossible situation”.

First Minister Arlene Foster responded to developments on social media, stating the regulations “do not ban spectators in the grounds of elite sports”.

“The existing position is maintained permitting a limited number to attend. Preposterous for clubs to be told anything to the contrary,” she posted on Twitter.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie