Peacock-Farrell’s penalty save earns Northern Ireland a point, Wales held at home

It was the goalkeeper’s second consecutive stop from the spot after he kept out Lithuania last Thursday.

By Press Association Wednesday 8 Sep 2021, 10:06 PM
48 minutes ago 1,128 Views 0 Comments
Bailey Peacock-Farrell saved from the penalty spot as Northern Ireland drew with Switzerland.
Image: PA
Image: PA

Northern Ireland 0-0 Switzerland

Wales 0-0 Estonia

BAILEY PEACOCK-FARRELL’S penalty save earned Northern Ireland a point as they fought out an often intense but ultimately goalless World Cup qualifying draw against Switzerland at Windsor Park.

Peacock-Farrell ensured there would be no repeat of events four years ago – when Ricardo Rodriguez’s hugely controversial spot-kick for the Swiss ended Northern Irish hopes of reaching the 2018 finals – as he got down to keep out a Haris Seferovic penalty which had neither power nor placement.

And Northern Ireland were worthy of at least a point on a night when they looked the more threatening side from open play – thanks in large part to the energy and directness of Shayne Lavery.

Though their industry was not rewarded with a win which would have moved them up to second in Group C, a draw against a side some 37 places above them in the world rankings was another positive result for Ian Baraclough to build on.

Having made nine changes for Sunday’s 1-0 friendly win in Estonia, the manager switched back to the side that won 4-1 in Lithuania last week, with the exception of Ciaron Brown who replaced the suspended Paddy McNair.

Roared on by 16,000 fans, the first major crowd at Windsor Park since November 2019, Northern Ireland started the game on the front foot as they sought to put pressure on Switzerland.

It all threatened to go wrong just after the half-hour mark, however, when Michael Smith – already on a booking – was guilty of pushing Ruben Vargas to the ground in the area, with Austrian referee Harald Lechner pointing to the spot.

Up stepped Seferovic, but his penalty was too straight and too soft to beat Peacock-Farrell, who saved from the spot for a second consecutive qualifier after his crucial block kept Northern Ireland in front in Lithuania last Thursday.

In Group E, bottom of the table Estonia picked up their first point of the campaign when they held hosts Wales to a 0-0 draw in Cardiff.

The stalemate leaves Robert Page’s side in third place on seven points, level with the Czech Republic who have played a game more, and nine behind group leaders Belgium who have played two games more.

About the author:

Press Association

