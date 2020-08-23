This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 23 August, 2020
Northern Ireland U21 international set to switch allegiance to the Republic - reports

23-year-old midfielder Mark Sykes plays for Oxford in League One.

By Paul Fennessy Sunday 23 Aug 2020, 4:18 PM
27 minutes ago 1,614 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5183660
Mark Sykes (file pic).
Image: Adam Davy
Mark Sykes (file pic).
Mark Sykes (file pic).
Image: Adam Davy

OXFORD MIDFIELDER Mark Sykes is set to switch allegiance from Northern Ireland to the Republic, according to reports.

BBC Northern Ireland report that Sykes does not wish to be considered for selection for upcoming games away to Romania and at home to Norway as recently appointed boss Ian Baraclough prepares to name his first squad.

The 23-year-old midfielder impressed over a couple of years in the Irish Premiership with Glenavon, before joining Oxford during the 2018-19 season.

Sykes subsequently established himself as an important player for the League One outfit, making 39 appearances in all competitions and scoring amid a 2-1 loss in the play-off final against Wycombe last month.

The Belfast-born player has 11 caps with Northern Ireland at U21 level and featured in three of their squads under Michael O’Neill, but has yet to be capped at senior level. He had been named in O’Neill’s original squad for the Euros play-off against Bosnia before that game was postponed and rescheduled for 8 October.

The IFA are understood to be extremely disappointed with the player’s decision.

At the time of writing, the FAI have not responded to a request for comment.

Sykes could potentially be included, as Stephen Kenny names his first Ireland squad tomorrow for the National League games against Bulgaria and Finland.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Read next:

