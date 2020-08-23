Northern Ireland U21 international set to switch allegiance to the Republic - reports

OXFORD MIDFIELDER Mark Sykes is set to switch allegiance from Northern Ireland to the Republic, according to reports.

BBC Northern Ireland report that Sykes does not wish to be considered for selection for upcoming games away to Romania and at home to Norway as recently appointed boss Ian Baraclough prepares to name his first squad.

The 23-year-old midfielder impressed over a couple of years in the Irish Premiership with Glenavon, before joining Oxford during the 2018-19 season.

Sykes subsequently established himself as an important player for the League One outfit, making 39 appearances in all competitions and scoring amid a 2-1 loss in the play-off final against Wycombe last month.

The Belfast-born player has 11 caps with Northern Ireland at U21 level and featured in three of their squads under Michael O’Neill, but has yet to be capped at senior level. He had been named in O’Neill’s original squad for the Euros play-off against Bosnia before that game was postponed and rescheduled for 8 October.

The IFA are understood to be extremely disappointed with the player’s decision.

At the time of writing, the FAI have not responded to a request for comment.

Sykes could potentially be included, as Stephen Kenny names his first Ireland squad tomorrow for the National League games against Bulgaria and Finland.