Norwegian Handball chiefs vow to fight for players’ rights after shorts fine

Norway’s players were charged with wearing “improper clothing” after ditching bikini bottoms for their clash with Spain.

By Press Association Tuesday 20 Jul 2021, 1:26 PM
THE NORWEGIAN HANDBALL has vowed to continue to fight for the right for its players to wear shorts after they were fined €1,500.

Norway’s players were charged with wearing “improper clothing” as they wore shorts instead of the usual bikini bottoms during the European Beach Handball Championships in Varna, Bulgaria.

The European Handball Federation stoked controversy by dishing out the fine.

An EHF statement read: “The disciplinary commission at the Beach Handball Euro 2021 has dealt with a case of improper clothing.

“In the bronze medal game against Spain on Sunday the team of Norway played with shorts that are not according to the athlete uniform regulations defined in the IHF Beach Handball rules of the game.

“The disciplinary commission decided to impose a fine of €150 per player, for a total of €1,500.”

The NHF vowed to stand by its athletes and continue to lobby for a change in the outdated clothing regulations.

“We are very proud of these girls who during the European Championships raised their voices and announced that enough is enough!” the NHF said on Twitter.

“We at NHF stand behind you and support you. Together we will continue to fight to change the rules for clothing, so that players can play in the clothes they are comfortable with.”

Press Association

