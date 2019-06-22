Norway keep their cool in shoot-out to advance past Australia

NORWAY HELD THEIR nerve to move into the World Cup quarter-finals after a one-sided 4-1 penalty shoot-out win over Australia followed a tight last 16 tie that ended 1-1 after extra time.

The Matildas’ star striker Sam Kerr was left holding her head as she stepped up for her side’s opening penalty and dreadfully side-footed it well clear of the bar.

When Guro Reiten followed her to the spot to smash Norway into a 2-0 shoot-out lead the writing was on the wall and it was underlined when Ingrid Hjemseth saved from Emily Gienik. Stephanie Catley was the only one of three Australian takers to find the net before Ingrid Syrstad Engen completed Norway’s 12-yard masterclass to leave them awaiting Cameroon or England in the quarter-final.

Cúl ag An Iorua taréis leath uair imeartha i Nice #NORvAUS



Norway break the deadlock with just over half an hour played #FIFAWWC#20x20 pic.twitter.com/ujPePTjsn5 — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) June 22, 2019

Norway had looked on course for more straightforward progress as Isabell Herlovsen’s 31st-minute goal kept them ahead deep into the second half, when Elise Kellond-Knight equalised to send the match to extra-time.