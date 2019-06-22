This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Norway keep their cool in shoot-out to advance past Australia

The Matildas bow out of the tournament after failing from the spot.

By The42 Team Saturday 22 Jun 2019, 11:04 PM
Isabell Herlovsen celebrates Nroway's opener.
Image: Thibault Camus
Isabell Herlovsen celebrates Nroway's opener.
Image: Thibault Camus

NORWAY HELD THEIR nerve to move into the World Cup quarter-finals after a one-sided 4-1 penalty shoot-out win over Australia followed a tight last 16 tie that ended 1-1 after extra time. 

The Matildas’ star striker Sam Kerr was left holding her head as she stepped up for her side’s opening penalty and dreadfully side-footed it well clear of the bar. 

 When Guro Reiten followed her to the spot to smash Norway into a 2-0 shoot-out lead the writing was on the wall and it was underlined when Ingrid Hjemseth saved from Emily Gienik. Stephanie Catley was the only one of three Australian takers to find the net before Ingrid Syrstad Engen completed Norway’s 12-yard masterclass to leave them awaiting Cameroon or England in the quarter-final.

Norway had looked on course for more straightforward progress as Isabell Herlovsen’s 31st-minute goal kept them ahead deep into the second half, when Elise Kellond-Knight equalised to send the match to extra-time.

