Norway players wear t-shirts in protest of Qatar World Cup as Odegaard forced off with injury

ERLING BRAUT HAALAND, Martin Odegaard and the rest of the Norwegian players donned t-shirts in support of migrant workers building World Cup venues in Qatar last night.

The players wore the shirts with the slogan ‘Human rights, on and off the pitch’ during the national anthems to highlight the 2022 hosts’ human rights record prior to Norway’s 3-0 qualifier win over Gibraltar.

Goals from Alexander Sorloth, Kristian Thorstvedt and Jonas Svensson sealed the three points for Stale Solbakken’s side at the Victoria Stadium.

The Norwegian players celebrate the opening goal. Source: Javier Fergo

Real Madrid midfielder Odegaard, who is on loan at Arsenal this season, picked up an ankle injury just before half-time and was replaced by Patrick Berg at the break.

22-year-old Odegaard has been a shining light for the Gunners since arriving in January, and Mikel Arteta will be hoping the knock isn’t serious as he plans for the back-end of the season.

Norway meet Turkey in Malaga, Spain, on Saturday evening.

Norway players wore t-shirts before their opening 2022 World Cup qualifier against Gibraltar in protest of Qatar's human rights record pic.twitter.com/sfbNCUI5F1 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 24, 2021

- With additional reporting from © – AFP, 2021

