BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 25 March 2021
Advertisement

Norway players wear t-shirts in protest of Qatar World Cup as Odegaard forced off with injury

The t-shirts read ‘Human rights, on and off the pitch’ in support of migrant workers and were donned prior to their win over Gibraltar.

By The42 Team Thursday 25 Mar 2021, 11:15 AM
57 minutes ago 1,597 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5391270
Erling Haaland, Alexander Sorloth and Mohamed Elyounoussi in the t-shirts last night.
Image: Sky Sports
Erling Haaland, Alexander Sorloth and Mohamed Elyounoussi in the t-shirts last night.
Erling Haaland, Alexander Sorloth and Mohamed Elyounoussi in the t-shirts last night.
Image: Sky Sports

ERLING BRAUT HAALAND, Martin Odegaard and the rest of the Norwegian players donned t-shirts in support of migrant workers building World Cup venues in Qatar last night. 

The players wore the shirts with the slogan ‘Human rights, on and off the pitch’ during the national anthems to highlight the 2022 hosts’ human rights record prior to Norway’s 3-0 qualifier win over Gibraltar. 

Goals from Alexander Sorloth, Kristian Thorstvedt and Jonas Svensson sealed the three points for Stale Solbakken’s side at the Victoria Stadium. 

gibraltar-norway-wcup-2022-soccer The Norwegian players celebrate the opening goal. Source: Javier Fergo

Real Madrid midfielder Odegaard, who is on loan at Arsenal this season, picked up an ankle injury just before half-time and was replaced by Patrick Berg at the break. 

22-year-old Odegaard has been a shining light for the Gunners since arriving in January, and Mikel Arteta will be hoping the knock isn’t serious as he plans for the back-end of the season.

Norway meet Turkey in Malaga, Spain, on Saturday evening. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

- With additional reporting from © – AFP, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie