Norwich see off Swansea to move five points clear in the Championship

NORWICH CITY MOVED five points clear at the Championship summit with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Swansea City this evening.

Emi Buendia’s solitary strike was the difference at Carrow Road and has cranked the pressure up on title rivals Leeds United and Sheffield United, who face Bristol City and Rotherham United respectively tomorrow.

Daniel Farke’s side started sluggishly and were indebted to a number of Tim Krul saves in the first half to keep them in the game.

The former Newcastle United goalkeeper pushed away Daniel James’ drive, kept out George Byers’ effort from distance and then clawed out Bersant Celina’s deflected shot.

That set the scene for Buendia to score the game’s decisive goal nine minutes after the interval. The Argentine took a touch from Onel Hernandez’s pass before unleashing an unstoppable left-footed drive into the roof of Kristoffer Nordfeldt’s net.

Teemu Pukki went close to adding a second late on but it mattered little as Norwich held on for a fourth consecutive Championship win, while Swansea remain in 14th, seven points away from the play-off places.

