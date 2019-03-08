This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 8 March, 2019
Norwich see off Swansea to move five points clear in the Championship

The Canaries cranked up the pressure on Leeds United and Sheffield United with a fourth consecutive win.

By The42 Team Friday 8 Mar 2019, 10:51 PM
21 minutes ago 549 Views 2 Comments
Norwich's Emi Buendia celebrates.
NORWICH CITY MOVED five points clear at the Championship summit with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Swansea City this evening.

Emi Buendia’s solitary strike was the difference at Carrow Road and has cranked the pressure up on title rivals Leeds United and Sheffield United, who face Bristol City and Rotherham United respectively tomorrow.

Daniel Farke’s side started sluggishly and were indebted to a number of Tim Krul saves in the first half to keep them in the game.

The former Newcastle United goalkeeper pushed away Daniel James’ drive, kept out George Byers’ effort from distance and then clawed out Bersant Celina’s deflected shot.

That set the scene for Buendia to score the game’s decisive goal nine minutes after the interval. The Argentine took a touch from Onel Hernandez’s pass before unleashing an unstoppable left-footed drive into the roof of Kristoffer Nordfeldt’s net.

Teemu Pukki went close to adding a second late on but it mattered little as Norwich held on for a fourth consecutive Championship win, while Swansea remain in 14th, seven points away from the play-off places.

