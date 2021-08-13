Fitness issues for Irish duo as Burnley and Norwich set for Premier League openers

IRELAND DEFENDER Kevin Long will miss out when Burnley open their Premier League campaign by hosting Brighton on Saturday.

Midfielder Dale Stephens, a former Brighton player, and defender Long remain unavailable for Sean Dyche’s side as they continue their recoveries following surgery.

Nick Pope and Phil Bardsley are fit again after knee and hernia operations respectively, and Sean Dyche’s matchday squad is also set to feature summer signings Nathan Collins and Wayne Hennessey.

Tariq Lamptey and Danny Welbeck are among five injured players unavailable for Brighton.

Zambia midfielder Enock Mwepu, signed from RB Salzburg for a reported £20million last month, could make his Premier League debut.

🗣 DF: "Sadly, we have to go without Przemyslaw Placheta because he's still struggling a bit with the consequences of COVID.



"We have the long-term injury to Sam Byram and there's a question mark behind Andrew Omobamidele, who has had tonsillitis."#NORLIV pic.twitter.com/pgXhR9TeXX — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 13, 2021

Meanwhile a late decision will be made on the availability of Andrew Omobamidele for Norwich’s clash with Liverpool tomorrow.

The young Irish defender made a huge impression at the end of last season as Norwich got promoted from the Championship. He has been suffering from tonsilitis this week, coach Daniel Farke confirmed in today’s pre-match Norwich press conference.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!